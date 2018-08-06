Cobh Ramblers and Derry City through to EA Sports Cup Final

Back to Sport Home

Cobh Ramblers and Derry City will contest this year's EA Sports Cup Final.

Cobh are into their maiden decider after a surprise 1-0 victory over holders Dundalk.

Chris Hull got the winner for Stephen Henderson's side.

10-time winners Derry City also won 1-0 at Sligo Rovers where Rory Hale was on target.

[timgcapCobh's Gordon Walker with Dylan Connolly of Dundalk. Credit ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry=]CobhRamblersVDundalk080618_large.jpg[/timgcap]

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport