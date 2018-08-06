Cobh Ramblers and Derry City through to EA Sports Cup Final

Cobh Ramblers and Derry City will contest this year's EA Sports Cup Final.

Cobh are into their maiden decider after a surprise 1-0 victory over holders Dundalk.

Chris Hull got the winner for Stephen Henderson's side.

10-time winners Derry City also won 1-0 at Sligo Rovers where Rory Hale was on target.

[timgcapCobh's Gordon Walker with Dylan Connolly of Dundalk. Credit ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry=]CobhRamblersVDundalk080618_large.jpg[/timgcap]