Co Antrim greyhound stadium closed with ‘immediate effect’

A greyhound stadium in Co Antrim has closed with immediate effect.

Drumbo Park in Lisburn employed 44 full-time and part-time members of staff.

In a statement on Friday, Drumbo Park directors blamed a “number of factors” including Northern Ireland’s licensing laws and a lack of government funding for the 10-year-old business going under.

“This has included: a shortage of greyhounds to provide a full race programme, the impact of online gaming on live racing and Northern Ireland’s restrictive licensing laws preventing the sale of alcohol at the track on a Sunday,” they said.

“In addition, unlike the greyhound racetracks in the Republic of Ireland, Drumbo Park received no government funding.

“The 14 full-time and 30 part-time staff were informed on Friday morning.

“The directors would like to thank the staff, customers and dog owners for their support and dedication over the past decade.”

- Press Association