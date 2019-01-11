Co Antrim greyhound stadium closed with ‘immediate effect’
A greyhound stadium in Co Antrim has closed with immediate effect.
Drumbo Park in Lisburn employed 44 full-time and part-time members of staff.
In a statement on Friday, Drumbo Park directors blamed a “number of factors” including Northern Ireland’s licensing laws and a lack of government funding for the 10-year-old business going under.
“This has included: a shortage of greyhounds to provide a full race programme, the impact of online gaming on live racing and Northern Ireland’s restrictive licensing laws preventing the sale of alcohol at the track on a Sunday,” they said.
“In addition, unlike the greyhound racetracks in the Republic of Ireland, Drumbo Park received no government funding.
“The 14 full-time and 30 part-time staff were informed on Friday morning.
“The directors would like to thank the staff, customers and dog owners for their support and dedication over the past decade.”
- Press Association
