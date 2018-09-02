Cluxton reminds critics it's not all about the money

By Ger McCarthy

Stephen Cluxton became the first man to lift the Sam Maguire trophy four years in a row and in his winning speech, reminded Dublin’s detractors that their success is not all about money and population.

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the officers of Croke Park for organising the competition,” Dublin’s captain began.

“I’d like to congratulate Tyrone on a fine game today, it was nip and tuck. I know you have put a lot of effort into this, we did too. You put us to the pin of our collar and I would just like to thank you on behalf of the entire squad for the spectacle we had today.

“I’d like to thank AIG for their sponsorship of Dublin GAA and to our other partners who support (us), we really, really cherish it.

“To the officers of the county board and the staff of Parnell Park, I’d like to thank you for your endless work and dedication to the team.

"Regardless of what people say about money and population and who put these things out, we (just) really go as hard as we can.”

Cluxton also took time to single out Jim Gavin and the Dublin backroom team on another historic afternoon at Croke Park for the Dublin footballers.

“To Jim, the management team and the backroom team, I won’t be listing off people because I know I’ll forget someone so thank you for your endless dedication to this journey,” Cluxton commented.

“Fifty weeks from the last time we were here and to get here again today, you guys deserve a massive round of applause. To the players themselves, there is probably not much I can say because I would undervalue these guys.

“The work and dedication they put in year after year is unbelievable. The determination, the self-sacrifice, the commitment to their county, that’s what led you to this All-Ireland. Take a bow boys, congratulations.

“To our families, I’d like to thank you for your unrelenting support, encouragement and loyalty throughout the year. You guys are the ones who make the sacrifices so we can enjoy the sport, thank you so much to our families.