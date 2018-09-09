Club wrap: Carbery Rangers win battle of Cork champions; Dr Crokes stunned in Kerry

In the Cork SFC, champions Nemo Rangers secured their quarter-final place with a 4-16 to 0-13 point win over O’Donovan Rossa in Coachford.

Conor O’Donovan, Luke Connolly and Paul Kerrigan and Mark Cronin were their goal scorers.

2016 champions Carbery Rangers gave notice of their title intentions with a sublime opening half-hour of football in a 0-15 to 1-8 win over Ballincollig. They led 0-11 to 0-2 with two long-serving stars, James Fitzpatrick and John Hayes, doing most to steer them back into the quarter-finals.

Carbery Rangers' Robbie Kiely bursting past Ballincollig's Ciaran O'Sullivan at Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Castlehaven and Cork IT will have to meet again following an enthralling third-round clash in Cloughduv. It finished 0-21 to 0-21 in a game peppered with majestic scoring from the college’s Daniel Dineen and half-time substitute Padraig Clifford. Castlehaven were guilty of kicking some terrible wides and squandering multiple goal-scoring opportunities.

A replay will be needed to decide who faces Nemo Rangers in the quarter-finals.

Clonakilty had an easy win over a lacklustre Bishopstown side, coming out on top by 1-11 to 0-7, despite going down to 14 men from the 25th minute when Sean Nagle saw red.

Clon had a lightning start to thank - they were 1-4 to 0-2 up by that stage, with Cork senior Sean White palming to the net in the second minute.

Douglas overcame Carrigaline by 2-7 to 0-8 in Ballygarvan, despite scoring just a single point in the second half.

They had done their work early with first-half goals from Brian Collins and Mark Dolan

Valley Rovers defeated Clyda Rovers 1-16 to 0-8 in Coachford. Ger Slyne’s men led 0-11 to 0-4 at the interval and withstood a Clyda comeback in the third quarter before pushing on impressively again. Fiachra Lynch hit nine points for the winners with Eoin O’Reilly their goalscorer.

A brilliant first-half display powered St Finbarr’s into the last eight, courtesy of a 3-11 to 1-11 win over Mallow.

Cork star Ian Maguire was majestic at midfield for the Barrs, scoring 1-3. Forwards Stephen Sherlock and Cillian Myers-Murray also bagged goals for the winners, all coming in the opening period. A Michael O’Rourke goal gave Mallow hope but the Barrs proved too strong.

Duhallow had a 1-12 to 0-8 victory over St Nick’s at Macroom. Seamus Hickey had four points for the winners with Dara Moynihan wrapping up the win with a goal in injury-time.

In Saturday’s relegation play-off, Dohenys ensured their senior status with a 1-12 to 1-9 win over Kiskeam. The game was level at 1-9 apiece heading into stoppage time, but late point from Jamie Carroll, Fionn Herlihy and Alan Sheehan saving Dohenys. Kiskeam retain their senior status despite the defeat.

In hurling, last year’s beaten finalists Blackrock set up a mouth watering quarter-final city derby clash with St. Finbarr’s next Saturday following a workmanlike 0-22 to 1-14 win over a game Ballymartle side at Páirc UI Rinn.

Ballymartle tested Blackrock without ever looking like winning the contest, and scored the only goal of the game, a real cracker from full-forward Patrick Dwyer in the 23rd minute following a terrific move.

But Blackrock had aces all over the park, eight different scorers, with Michael O’Halloran the main man with eight points from frees.

****

In Kerry, there was a remarkable turnaround as Kerins O’Rahilly’s came from nine points down with 10 minutes remaining to stun champions Dr Crokes by 3-18 to 2-17.

Dr Crokes' Micheal Burns and Kieran O'Leary put Kerins O'Rahilly's Ross O'Callaghan under pressure in Killarney. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Tommy Walsh had two goals for the Tralee side, with Karl Mullins grabbing the winner in injury-time.

Killarney Legion’s twin threats, James O’Donoghue and Conor Keane, produced a first-half demolition job on Mid Kerry at Killorglin.

O’Donoghue kicked 1-6 in all, with Keane adding 1-3 as Legion went through on a score of 2-13 to 2-9.

East Kerry had an unexpectedly easy win over Dingle, winning 6-15 to 2-10. Kerry starlet David Clifford bagged 2-2 for the winners, with Dara Roche claiming 2-3.

There was another goal rush for Austin Stacks, who sunk last year’s finalists South Kerry by 4-7 to 1-15. Goals from Kieran Donaghy, Shane O’Callaghan (2), and Conor Jordan were key as the Rockies, who finished the game with 14 men following the sending-off of Shane O’Callaghan on a second yellow card, held out for a famous win.

St Kierans saw off 14-man Feale Rangers by 1-14 to 1-13.

Rathmore survived a late Kenmare Shamrocks rally to come through by 0-17 to 0-15. Shane Ryan had six points for Rathmore, with Seanie O’Shea in fine free-kicking form for the losers.

And a depleted Kenmare District team were no match for a lively An Ghaeltacht outfit, going down 2-18 to 0-5 Gallarus on Saturday.

The Gaeltacht full-forward line of Gearoid Mac an tSaoir, Sean M Ó Conchúir and Dara Ó Sé combined for 1-9.

And for second year in a row St. Brendans fired six goals past Shannon Rangers, winning 6-11 to 0-16. David O’Callaghan had two of the winners’ goals.

****

Elsewhere, there will be more fixture chaos in Tipperary after Loughmore-Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields drew 2-28 after four periods of extra-time in the Mid Tipp final.

Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh remain undefeated in the defence of their county and provincial titles. The Limerick city side were 10 points winners over Adare in the penultimate round of group games over the weekend.

Limerick star Graeme Mulcahy bagged nine points in Kilmallock’s 1-22 to 1-12 win over Patrickswell, His brother Jake added five.

In Clare, Cratloe had an easy victory over Clarecastle at Cusack Park on finishing 1-20 to 0-8 ahead at the final whistle.

In the Waterford SFC, Kilrossanty knocked rivals and reigning champions Stradbally out of the Waterford SFC for the first time since 2000 at Fraher Field last night (2-13 to 0-12).

In the Kilkenny SHL, James Stephens were the big winners as they overtook Dicksboro to win a place in the league final.

Holders Castlebar Mitchels remain the firm favourites to win their fourth successive Mayo SFC title after maintaining their 100 percent record in this season’s campaign on Saturday.

Title holders Simonstown remain firmly on track for a three-in-a-row of Meath SFC titles after brushing aside the challenge of Skryne at Pairc Tailteann yesterday.