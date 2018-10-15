Club put county title celebrations on hold to search for lost engagement ring
Well, this is a unique way to celebrate a county title.
Two Mile House won their first-ever Kildare Intermediate Football Championship on Sunday, and naturally, players and supporters came together on the field to celebrate the success.
However, amid the scenes of joy, an engagement ring was lost.
So players and fans, young and old, gear-bags and prams in tow, put the celebrations on hold and united to scour St Conleth's Park for the missing ring.
Unfortunately, as of this morning, the Kildare Nationalist report that the ring is still missing.
Unfortunately the news we hear from the search for the ring isn’t good and it is still missing 😢 https://t.co/P42KjKJzVC— K Nationalist Sport (@KildareNatSport) October 15, 2018
Here's hoping it shows up and the parish gets full enjoyment from their historic day.
That winning feeling!!!— Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) October 14, 2018
Congratulations to @TwoMileHouseGAA on their Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Final victory.
Enjoy the celebrations! pic.twitter.com/YgJHiLHFdV
