Club GAA podcast: Kerry melee, Ballyea's finest hour, ‘Tubber joy, Fermoy famine over, Tournafulla's triumph

Murt Murphy joins us from Kerry to discuss the violent scenes in Austin Stack Park for the county semi-final between Dingle and East Kerry.

Eoghan Cormican says this Clare senior win is Ballyea's finest hour, considering the overhaul of the team since their first triumph two years ago.

And in Cork, Fermoy ended a 54-year wait for senior football, while St Michael's final heartbreak goes on. Denis Hurley was at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Plus we hear from Cillian O'Connor of Ballintubber, who edged out Breaffy in the Mayo final, as well as former Limerick star Andrew O'Shaughnessy, who guided Tournafulla to junior success on Shannonside.