Club GAA Podcast: Barrs solve dual dilemma, Dr Crokes march towards March

Tony Leen and John Fogarty review the Club Championship weekend with Colm O'Connor.

Why the weight of history didn’t put any load on St Finbarr’s in their Cork SFC final with Duhallow.

What this long-awaited win, after eight final defeats, means to the club and community.

The contribution of Barrs manager Ray Keane and his work ethic mantra.

And how the Barrs have handled what other Cork clubs have found elusive; the dual dilemma.

In Kerry, Dingle brought a sense of defiance into their county final with Dr Crokes, after the furore following their semi-final melee with East Kerry.

Their supporters travelled in numbers, their players keen to show the club and town in a better light.

But the strength of the Dr Crokes side, and the depth of their panel - Colm Cooper only came off the bench - proved too strong.

Now can the Killarney side go all the way to the All-Ireland Club final next March?

Plus we have a roundup of the all the other county championship action.