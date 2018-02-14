Clare set to appeal Jamie Malone's two-match suspension

The Clare football manager has confirmed the county will appeal Jamie Malone's two-match suspension after he picked up a red card in their draw with Tipperary last Sunday.

Malone received a straight red card for allegedly pushing Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton over. Stapleton fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete in front of the main stand.

Stapleton got back to this feet but was seen lying on the ground four minutes later and was taken to hospital after the game.

Clare manager Colm Collins had said they will be appealing the suspension.

He told RTÉ Sport: "We are absolutely appealing it."

"We got notification yesterday and the appeal has to be in by Friday morning. We are trying to get our ducks in a row now and make sure we have everything right.

"We don't have a game so they probably won't fast track it. It will probably be some day next week when we are called in."

Jamie Malone. Pic Sportsfile

Collins also confirmed to RTÉ Sport that he wouldn't appeal his four-week sideline ban for a verbal exchange with a linesman after Malone's dismissal.

Listen to the #PaperTalk podcast: Scary scenes in Ennis, Mayo don’t like it up ’em, and the college v county conundrum

Subscribe to PaperTalk on iTunes or Soundcloud: here.