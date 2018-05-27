Clare minors bounce back with ten point win over Waterford

Clare...3-21

Waterford...2-14

By Gerry Quinn

After a defeat to Cork last weekend, Clare bounced back at Cusack Park and recorded a ten point victory over Waterford, in Round 2 of the Munster Minor Hurling (U 17) championship.

The young Banner men lead by 2-9 to 1-9 at the break and forged ahead in the second to claim a merited victory.

A pair of goals inside a minute, between the ninth and tenth, set Clare up. Keelan Guyler netted from a penalty and then moments later Mark Rodgers had another from play. Caolan MacCraith grabbed Waterford’s opening half goal.

Within three minutes of full time, Waterford’s James Power found the Clare net to put four points between the sides. But an injury time goal by Rodgers one more sealed victory.

Clare's Jack Minogue and Sean Henley of Waterford. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo.

Scorers:

Clare: M Rodgers (2-3), K Guyler (1-4) 1-0 pen 0-3 f’s, D Healy (f’s,) C Hegarty, (0-3) each, W Halpin, S Meehan, R Mounsey (0-2) each, J Minogue A Moriarty (0-1) each

Waterford: P Leevy (0-7) 6 f’s, C MacCraith (1-1), J Power (1-0), C Keating (0-2),A Organ (0-2), C O’Cealaigh, C Kavanagh (0-1) each.

Teams

Clare: C O’Brien, J Enright, A Mungovan, M Gough, C Carrig, D McMahon, D Healy (Capt.), J Minogue, F Slattery, A Moriarty, G O’Grady, W Halpin, M Rodgers, K Guyler, S Meehan.

Subs:J Griffin for Slattery (21), C Hegarty for Minogue (40), T Butler for Carrig (46), R Mounsey for O Grary (51), P Donnellan for Enright (60)

Waterford: D Beecher, G Fives, R Furlong, J O’Floinn, S Fitzgerald, C Wadding, M Kiely, R Tierney, A Organ, C Keating, P Leevy (Capt.), O O’Gorman, C MacCraith, K Mahony, J Power.

Subs: C Kavanagh for Kiely inj. (18), S Henely for Furlong (h/t), O O’Ceallaigh for O’Gorman (h/t), G Corbett for Organ (51),

Referee: J McCormack (Tipperary)