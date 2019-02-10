Clare claim second win over Cork in 2019

Clare 3-13 - 1-10 Cork

A brace of early goals stood to Clare well, as they claimed a second victory of 2019 over Cork before 1,182 spectators in Cusack Park, Ennis.

After capturing McGrath Cup silverware last month with a three-point win over the Rebels, the Banner County delivered this win over Cork with David Tubridy, Conal Ó hAinféin and Kieran Malone finding the net on the way to a nine-point victory.

It's Clare's third league win over Cork in as many seasons, and Colm Collins' charges now sit fourth in Division 2, with their first win of the campaign

The hosts began this game in blistering fashion, and led by 2-0 to 0-1 after five minutes with Tubridy and Ó hAiniféin netting their goals.

Mattie Taylor fired Cork's opening point in the fourth minute, but his side were never ahead on the scoreboard during this game.

The Rebels bounced back with a brace of points, as scores from Luke Connolly and Stephen Sherlock helped cut the gap; during a spell which Clare were held scoreless between the fifth and 20th minutes.

A pointed free - the first of seven points on the day from Tubridy helped break Clare's scoring deadlock in the 21st minute.

Clare backed this up as Gary Brennan made it back-to-back scores before Stephen Cronin kept Clare in touch.

Dale Masterson and Dean Ryan opened up a two-goal gap, with Ryan's score the best of the opening 27 minutes.

Cork responded with points from Connolly and Sherlock from frees, but Clare finished the half well with scores from Tubridy and Conor Finucane, to take a 2-6 to 0-6 interval lead.

Both sides made a sluggish start to the second half, as they struggled to find their rhythm, with Sean Collins eventually opening the scoring in the 38th minute, after a Jamie Malone pass to put his side seven points clear.

Cork quickly responded with a Liam O'Donovan score, but Jamie Malone and Tubridy kept a well oiled Clare going as they pushed 2-10 to 0-8 ahead into the closing 10 minutes of this game.

Ian Maguire fired a much-required goal for Cork to cut the gap to five points, but Clare finished out this game well, scoring 1-2 in injury-time, as Kieran Malone completed their hat-trick on the way to a nine-point win.

CLARE: P DeLoughery; K Harnett, C Brennan, Gordon Kelly; D Ryan (0-1), A Fitzgerald, C O hAinifein (1-0); G Brennan, D Bohannon; C O’Dea, J Malone (0-1), D Masterson (0-1); C Finucane (0-2), K Sexton, D Tubridy (1-7, 4f). Subs: P Lillis for Bohannon (HT); S Collins (0-1) for Sexton (HT), K Malone (1-0) for Lillis (53 inj); A Sweeney for Masterson (63); C Murray for Finucane (74).

CORK: M White; K O’Donovan, K Flahive, C Dennehy; S Cronin (0-1), S Sherlock (0-2, 2f), J Loughery; I Maguire (1-0), R O’Toole; T Clancy, M Collins, M Taylor (0-2, 1f); M Hurley (0-1), R Deane, L Connolly (0-3, 2f). Subs: L O’Donovan (0-1) for Loughery (9); A Browne for Cronin (47); P Walsh for O’Donovan (47 inj); P Kelleher for Clancy (60); D Gore for Sherlock (60).

REFEREE: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)