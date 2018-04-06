CJ Stander relishing hometown clash for Munster as change order of day for Irish provinces
06/04/2018 - 12:49:00Back to Rugby Sport Home
Both Munster and Leinster have made 10 changes to their teams for tomorrow's Pro 14 fixtures.
CJ Stander is one of just five players retained for the Southern Province's game at the Southern Kings.
The match is being be played in Stander's home town of George.
Squad Named | @CJStander will lead Munster out in his hometown of George this Saturday for #KINvMUN— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 6, 2018
Team news here >> https://t.co/fG6v91SoUc #MunsterInSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/jK6BGBdwXe
The squad departed from Cape Town yesterday afternoon and made their way to George, the hometown of @CJStander— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 6, 2018
Next up is the @SouthernKingsSA on Saturday at Outeniqua Park, 7.35pm (6.35pm Irish) #MunsterInSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/gVbFMORodY
Devin Toner will captain Leinster for the first time in their game against Zebre at the RDS tommorow.
Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Dan Leavy also start for Leo Cullen men.
.@DevinToner4 captains #LeinsterRugby and Gavin Mullin could make his senior debut.— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 6, 2018
Read the team news: https://t.co/YasJY08Rjq#LEIvZEB pic.twitter.com/xiMcxXpDvh
Over 50,000 voices roared the team on to a #ChampionsCup Semi-Final on Easter Sunday. 💪🗣️— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 3, 2018
Take a look back at a special day at @AVIVAStadium. 👇#LEIvSAR #ThanksJamie pic.twitter.com/ptoBRzKgMp
Connacht continue their push for a Champions Cup play off place tonight.
Ultan Dillane is back in the second row for the game against the Ospreys in Wales.
Game day! We return to PRO14 action tonight with a trip to Wales to face Ospreys. Details:— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 6, 2018
🏉 @ospreys
🏆 @PRO14Official
🗓 Friday 6th April
⏰ 7.35pm
📍 Liberty Stadium
📺 TG4 / S4C
Team News: https://t.co/kpi6sl7fou pic.twitter.com/2DUXfdtzfi
Ireland Under 20 prop Tom O'Toole will make his Ulster debut against Edinburgh at Murrayfield. ]#
It's GAME DAY!— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 6, 2018
Another crucial game for Ulster away to Edinburgh, kick-off 7.35pm.
Match day squad details ➡️ https://t.co/irtSk1CMbK#EDIvULS #SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/JBtewHbkcQ
🗣 Rory Best on his new contract: "Until I feel I can't compete at the top level, I'll keep going."— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 6, 2018
Watch the full interview ➡️ https://t.co/Yva8uBA3wP#SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/HcgWPYyjMs
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here