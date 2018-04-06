CJ Stander relishing hometown clash for Munster as change order of day for Irish provinces

Both Munster and Leinster have made 10 changes to their teams for tomorrow's Pro 14 fixtures.

CJ Stander is one of just five players retained for the Southern Province's game at the Southern Kings.

The match is being be played in Stander's home town of George.


Devin Toner will captain Leinster for the first time in their game against Zebre at the RDS tommorow.

Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Dan Leavy also start for Leo Cullen men.

Connacht continue their push for a Champions Cup play off place tonight.

Ultan Dillane is back in the second row for the game against the Ospreys in Wales.

Ireland Under 20 prop Tom O'Toole will make his Ulster debut against Edinburgh at Murrayfield. ]#

