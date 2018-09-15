City seniors enjoy mascot outing

Manchester City were led out by surely the oldest mascots in Premier League history on Saturday.

Vera Cohen, 102, and younger sister Olga Halon, 98, joined their players on their way down the tunnel ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

The pair have been season ticket holders at City since 1930.

Cohen linked arms with captain David Silva as City made their way pitchside, where the pair had a quick chat with manager Pep Guardiola.

Whatever was said appeared to work, with City racing into the lead within minutes through Leroy Sane.

