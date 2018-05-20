City chairman expects champions to get even better under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak expects Pep Guardiola to oversee continual improvement in the runaway Premier League champions.

City set numerous records in becoming the first Premier League champions to reach 100 points, winning by 19 points from rivals Manchester United.

Now, after Guardiola committed his future to City by signing a new contract, Al Mubarak wants more from the side.

Al Mubarak told City TV: “My expectation and the management expectation, certainly Pep’s expectation, is that this team will continue to improve.

Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to a record-breaking Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

“We have a coach, or a manager, in Pep that is relentless. There is not going to be any relaxation. That I can assure you.

“I have no doubt that this summer we’re going to come back and we’re going to be hungry and we’re going to be more aggressive and we’re going to continue to go and improve.”

City have won three Premier League titles under the ownership of Abu Dhabi United Group and Sheikh Mansour, who took control in 2008.

But they are yet to retain a Premier League title. United were the last side to win successive championships, in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Al Mubarak’s belief is based on the quality of the squad assembled at the Etihad Stadium – and City will be careful to only recruit players who will enhance the group.

Manchester City have been careful in assembling their squad (Anthony Devlin/EMPICS)

“We’ve worked very hard over the last couple of years to build the squad, not only for this season, but for many seasons to come,” he added.

“This is a young squad. Many of our most talented players are under the age of 26.

“You don’t get to 100 points without a full, high-quality squad, which is what we have.

“Any additions have to improve the squad – this is my biggest learning from the years of chairing this club.

“When winning bringing new players in is a very important decision, because you have a winning formula that’s just won.

“Whatever you’re going to add has to be a decision that you don’t take very lightly at all and you have to bring players that will strengthen, improve and add competition in the squad. That is key.”

Al Mubarak described the decision to reward Guardiola with a new contract as “easy”. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss’ new contract is a two-year extension to his existing deal and runs until 2020-21.

“Pep has been a joy to have as part of this club,” he added.

“We see eye to eye. We shook hands on it and are happy to continue this journey.”

- Press Association