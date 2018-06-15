CIT to host Munster ladies football final

By James O'Connor

The Munster ladies football final between Cork and Kerry will be played at Cork Institute of Technology on Saturday, June 23, at 2pm.

There had been uncertainty over where the match would be played, but with just over a week until the fixture, the Cork venue has been deemed the most practical solution.

The Camogie Association had announced this week that the Round 2 All-Ireland clash of Cork and Dublin will be played on Sunday, June 24.

The football game going ahead on Saturday means that Cork dual stars Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger no longer face the challenge of playing two fixtures in the same day.

Páirc Uí Rinn had been ruled out as an option for the ladies football final yesterday as it will be used by staff and umpires working in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the men’s senior football final at 7pm that same day.

Now, supporters can watch all four Cork games next weekend, the ladies football, the minor football final, the senior football final and the round 2 camogie game on Sunday.