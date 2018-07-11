Cincinnati Reds seal late victory over Cleveland Indians
The Cincinnati Reds left it late before they put on seven runs in the ninth inning to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4.
Cleveland got the perfect start to the game, with Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez hitting homers in the first before they doubled their lead to 4-0 at the end of the second.
But Cincinnati struck late and struck hard: Joey Votto got the go-ahead three-run RBI double and Eugenio Suarez followed with an RBI single before Raisel Iglesias struck out two to record the save.
Ninth inning. Two outs. SEVEN RUNS.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 11, 2018
Fight until the final pitch.#RedsCountry pic.twitter.com/dmzHjivgvP
The Oakland Athletics hit four runs in the ninth to take their game against the Houston Astros to extras and had a homer in the 11th but still went on to lose.
Stephen Piscotty found the fence to put the A's up 5-4, but a field error saw Kyle Tucker find home as the reigning World Series champions edged it 6-5.
Elsewhere, the Boston Red Sox put five runs on the board in the third as they beat the Texas Rangers 8-4, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins by the same scoreline and the Tampa Bay Rays hit all their runs in the third as they saw off the Detroit Tigers 5-2.
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2, the Kansas City Royals had 15 hits as they saw off the Minnesota Twins 9-4 and Dexter Fowler had a grand slam as the St Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox with a comprehensive 14-2 score.
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3, the Philadelphia Phillies were too strong for the New York Mets as they claimed a 7-3 win, the Pittsburgh Pirates went down to the Washington Nationals 5-1 and the Baltimore Orioles edged out the New York Yankees 6-5.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' single run in the ninth was not enough as they lost to the San Diego Padres 4-1, the San Francisco Giants were shut out by the Chicago Cubs 2-0 and the Seattle Mariners went down to the Los Angeles Angels 9-3.
