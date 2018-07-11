Cincinnati Reds seal late victory over Cleveland Indians

The Cincinnati Reds left it late before they put on seven runs in the ninth inning to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4.

Cleveland got the perfect start to the game, with Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez hitting homers in the first before they doubled their lead to 4-0 at the end of the second.

But Cincinnati struck late and struck hard: Joey Votto got the go-ahead three-run RBI double and Eugenio Suarez followed with an RBI single before Raisel Iglesias struck out two to record the save.

The Oakland Athletics hit four runs in the ninth to take their game against the Houston Astros to extras and had a homer in the 11th but still went on to lose.

Stephen Piscotty found the fence to put the A's up 5-4, but a field error saw Kyle Tucker find home as the reigning World Series champions edged it 6-5.

Elsewhere, the Boston Red Sox put five runs on the board in the third as they beat the Texas Rangers 8-4, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins by the same scoreline and the Tampa Bay Rays hit all their runs in the third as they saw off the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2, the Kansas City Royals had 15 hits as they saw off the Minnesota Twins 9-4 and Dexter Fowler had a grand slam as the St Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox with a comprehensive 14-2 score.

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3, the Philadelphia Phillies were too strong for the New York Mets as they claimed a 7-3 win, the Pittsburgh Pirates went down to the Washington Nationals 5-1 and the Baltimore Orioles edged out the New York Yankees 6-5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' single run in the ninth was not enough as they lost to the San Diego Padres 4-1, the San Francisco Giants were shut out by the Chicago Cubs 2-0 and the Seattle Mariners went down to the Los Angeles Angels 9-3.