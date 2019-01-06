Ciarán O'Sullivan steps down as Cork selector

Cork senior football selector Ciarán O'Sullivan is stepping down from his position, Cork County Board has confirmed.

The former Cork football player said the decision is due to work commitments.

"I would like to thank Ronan McCarthy for the opportunity and I would like to wish the players and management all the best for the year ahead," he said.

Ronan McCarthy and Ciaran O'Sullivan

County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy said Mr O'Sullivan "served Cork football with great distinction as a player and a selector" while Cork senior football manager Ronan McCarthy thanked him for his "immense contribution to Cork football".

"Ciarán has always demonstrated an enormous passion for Cork football illustrated in the huge personal sacrifice he has made to his family and business commitments," said Mr McCarthy.

"I would like to wish Ciarán and his family all the best in the future and I am sure we will see Ciarán involved again in Cork teams in the years to come."