Ciarán Deely to stay on as London manager

Ciarán Deely will stay in charge of the London footballers for another year.

The former Wexford captain was ratified by the exiles' clubs and executive at a meeting last night.

2019 will be Deely's fourth year in charge of London.

They lost their two championship games this year to Sligo and Louth by 10 points each.

That was after a League campaign in which they finished fourth in Division 4.

Digital Desk