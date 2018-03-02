Ciara Mageean misses out on final berth in women’s 1500m

By Will Downing

Ciara Mageean has missed out in the women’s 1500m semi-finals at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The European Championships bronze-medallist over the same distance in Amsterdam two years ago trailed home in seventh in a fast semi.

The early pace was set by Anita Hinriksdottir of Iceland, forcing the rest of the field along and stringing them out in speedy 32-second laps – however, she burned up in the final half of the race.

Defending world indoor champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands – who took silver ahead of Britain’s Laura Muir last night in what some considered to be a blocking motion leading up to the line - hit the front with three laps to go, and despite being overtaken by Ethiopia’s Dawit Seyaum within a lap, the Dutch athlete forced herself through again to win in 4:05.46– a season’s best.

Winny Chebet of Kenya clocked a lifetime best in second with 4:05.81, with Moroccan Rababe Arafi and the USA’s Shelby Houlihan also making it through from this semi-final.

Mageean found herself falling off the back with two laps to go, and despite overtaking the spent Hinriksdottir, the Irish athlete couldn’t drag herself up any higher.

4:11.81 was Mageean’s time in seventh.

Ciara Mageean takes 7th place in her 1500m semi-final at the @WICBham2018 in 4:11.81.



Unfortunately not enough to see her go through to the final! pic.twitter.com/N5Y2HeX9Hi — Ryan Maxwell (@NiRunning) March 2, 2018

Phil Healy goes next for Ireland in the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at 8:40pm, after qualifying from the heats as fastest loser overall.