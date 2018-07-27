Cian O'Connor to miss Dublin Horse Show

Mike Dunne

Cian O'Connor will not be jumping at Dublin Horse Show next month, he announced this evening.

The Meath rider has decided to bypass the show and will preserve his top horse Good Luck for the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina in September.

The pairing had their first major outing of the year in Germany last week where they jumped one clear round in the nations cup.

O'Connor said that he had discussed his plans with Ireland's show jumping high-performance committee and said he was grateful to them for respecting his decision to "design the best plan for myself and Good Luck towards peaking in September in the USA."

"My main target for 2018 is to assist Team Ireland win a medal at the World Equestrian Games in September in the USA and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020," O'Connor's statement said.

Instead of competing in Dublin, O'Connor will assist the Irish team competing at the Pony European Championships in the UK which coincide with Dublin Horse Show.

"I've no doubt it (Dublin Horse Show) will be an amazing week and best of luck to my teammates in the Aga Khan Nation's Cup," O'Connor's statement concluded.