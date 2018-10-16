Chris Robshaw to miss autumn internationals following surgery

Chris Robshaw will miss England’s autumn internationals after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The Harlequins back-rower was injured against Saracens, and is expected to be out for the coming eight weeks as a consequence.

His absence from testing fixtures against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia also comes with fellow forwards Billy Vunipola and Joe Launchbury out injured, and Nathan Hughes facing suspension.

Gutted!!! Surgery went well, time to rest up 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/j6ceaRr2DJ — Chris Robshaw (@ChrisRobshaw) October 16, 2018

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard told their official website of the former England captain: “We are hugely disappointed to lose Chris for a short period of time while he recovers from this injury.

“Not least because he has been one of our standout performers across our first seven games this season and also because this period in the calendar provides the opportunity to represent England in the autumn internationals.

“I am sure he would have featured strongly in Eddie Jones’ plans for those matches.

“Knowing Chris’ character and resilience I am confident he will make the most of this opportunity and come back even better and stronger. He will still play an active role in leading our team despite not being able to take the field.”

- Press Association