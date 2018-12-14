Chris Hughton: Inclusion the best way to beat racism

Former Republic of Ireland international Chris Hughton feels inclusion is the best way to beat racism.

The Brighton boss has been speaking after Chelsea hit out at their own fans for singing anti-Semitic chants.

The Blues have also suspended four supporters after Man City's Raheem Sterling claimed he was racially abused at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Hughton says a lot of improvements have been made, but change is still needed at the top.

"If I'm looking at the FA's and your Premier League's, it's having that type of inclusion in the top roles," said the former Tottenham player.

"Of course I've spoke for many, many occasions on what I felt about the lack of black managers at the highest level, as such.

"What is good for our game is total inclusion. And I think that's what everybody wants to see."

Houghton welcomes Chelsea to the Falmer Stadium on Sunday. The Blues’ Thursday night Europa League clash with Vidi in Budapest’s Groupama Arena was marred when a vocal minority of Chelsea supporters were heard singing a derogatory chant about Tottenham supporters, featuring anti-Semitic language.

A Chelsea spokesman said: “Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

“We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players.

“Any individuals that can’t summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club.”

- additional reporting by PA