Chris Hughton backs Sol Campbell to make managerial impact

Former England defender Campbell has taken the helm at Macclesfield this week, in a move acclaimed by his old Tottenham team-mate and Newcastle manager Hughton.

Current Brighton boss Hughton has long campaigned for more Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) coaches in football, and hailed Campbell's appointment as another positive step.

"I've spoken to Sol over a period of time; I know him well," said Hughton.

"We had many years together at Tottenham and I took him in as a player at Newcastle. He has made everyone aware of the route he wanted to go down.

"It's taken longer than he might have liked, but I don't think you can talk that way, want what he's wanted, and not be ready for it.

"So absolutely I'm sure Sol is ready for this job.

"He will know the challenges, know the difficulties of this job. And I would imagine that he's got bundles and bundles of enthusiasm going into that role, and knows exactly what he's capable of.

"As someone who has campaigned and pushed and seen developments, with FA initiatives, and the work others are trying, firstly I'm delighted to see another black manager going into a very difficult job.

"But it's more about the individual taking that role. I'm really happy for Sol.

"It is a tough job, it's not a job where you walk in and everything's in place, and there will be challenges that go with that.

"So you can't accuse Sol of not taking a harder route.

"So credit to him, and Macclesfield, and I really hope he's a success there."

Brighton will take on Huddersfield on Saturday, bidding for a first win in four matches.

Seagulls boss Hughton hailed evergreen striker Glenn Murray's fine form that has seen the 35-year-old bag seven goals in 13 Premier League appearances this term.

Asked to sum up Murray's impact despite his advancing years, Hughton replied: "It is unusual, unusual for somebody of Glenn's age, to be as regularly fit as he is, and of course scoring goals at the highest levels.

"He has a great desire to want to continue playing and at the best level he can, and also scoring goals.

"But it's one thing saying that and another actually doing it. So we're very thankful that he is actually doing it.

"He will always inspire, simply because he is doing it. But probably more so because of the sacrifices he has to make to do it.

"He looks after himself very, very well, he has a great desire to want to keep playing.

"And Glenn's not just someone who scores goals, he has to work for the team.

"We can't afford to have a centre forward who just wants to be in the right place to score goals. A centre forward for this team has to put a shift in, because we are at the level we are.

"So he's a great example for any young player not just here, but any young player, and particularly any young striker."