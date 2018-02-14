Chris Froome defends Ruta del Sol entry while attempting to prove innocence in adverse drug-test finding

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has defended his decision to race in the Ruta del Sol while he attempts to prove his innocence over an adverse drug-test finding.

Froome, 32, returned an adverse analytical finding for asthma drug salbutamol at La Vuelta - a race he won in an historic Tour-Vuelta double - last year.

He will, however, begin his 2018 season when the Ruta del Sol starts in the Spanish town of Mijas today.

Referring to the ongoing doping tribunal, Froome told the Times: "We're in the middle of that process now and there is a process in place for me to demonstrate that I haven't done anything wrong."

Froome added: "I know I haven't done anything wrong and I intend to show that. No one wants this resolved more quickly than I do.

"Obviously it was meant to be a confidential process. It has been made public now but a lot of other athletes and riders have been through this process.

"I'm not asking for the benefit of the doubt here; I'm just asking for a fair process."

- PA

