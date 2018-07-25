Chips Keswick: Ivan Gazidis is fully committed to Arsenal

Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick insists Ivan Gazidis is “fully committed” to Arsenal but did not deny reports the chief executive will be joining AC Milan.

Gazidis, who has been in the role at the Emirates Stadium since 2008, has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A club in September following their recent takeover.

The 53-year-old is currently in Singapore on the club’s pre-season tour, working closely with new manager Unai Emery.

Gazidis was instrumental in bringing the former Paris St Germain boss to the club this summer after deciding to end the reign of Arsene Wenger.

Club statement from the Arsenal chairman on Ivan Gazidis https://t.co/egapWdLu1q — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 25, 2018

Keswick said in a statement: “We are aware of the speculation surrounding our chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

“We know he receives many offers from organisations inside and outside the game as he’s a hugely respected figure.

“He has never accepted any of these opportunities and has never spoken about them publicly.

“He has always been fully committed to taking Arsenal forward and is currently working hard in Singapore with our new head coach Unai Emery as we prepare for the new season.”

Gazidis was instrumental in bringing Unai Emery, right, to the club (PA)

Milan have been taken over by American hedge fund Elliott Management and they have identified Gazidis as the man they want to work with.

Gazidis has helped Emery hit the ground running as the Gunners have already signed Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

The Gunners play the first friendly of their pre-season trip to the Far East on Thursday when they take on Atletico Madrid.

