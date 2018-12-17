Chicago Bears secure play-off place

The Chicago Bears secured a play-off spot for the first time since 2010 after clinching the NFC North title with a 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears have won seven of their last eight games and Sunday’s victory means the side are no longer tied with the New York Jets for the third longest active postseason drought.

They finished last in the division in each of the last four seasons but Mitchell Trubisky helped lead two fourth-quarter scoring drives on the way to victory.

The Pittsburgh Steelers halted a last-minute drive from the New England Patriots to win 17-10, their first win in four.

The playoff-chasing Steelers had experienced a mid-season slump and their grip on the AFC North had slipped as the Baltimore Ravens drew ever closer to the top spot.

Ben Roethlisberger threw what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the second quarter, connecting with Antonio Brown for a 17-yard score.

But it was the Steelers’ defence which came up big, picking off Tom Brady with eight minutes left to play in the red zone and forcing a turnover on downs with 14 seconds left to play.

The Steelers improve to 8-5-1 while the Patriots maintain their top spot in the AFC East with a 9-5 record.

Jared Goff missed Josh Reynolds in the end zone in the dying seconds as the Philadelphia Eagles upset the Los Angeles Rams 30-23.

A touchdown and two field goals apiece meant it was tied 13-13 at the half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as the reigning Super Bowl champions looked for an NFC wildcard berth.

But two rushing touchdowns from Wendell Smallwood in the third – and a sterling defensive effort from the Eagles – put Philadelphia up 30-13 with 15 minutes left to play.

Todd Gurley got his second of the night on a one-yard rush with four minutes left to play to bring the Rams to within a score, but Goff’s pass missed as the Eagles improved to 7-7.

The San Francisco 49ers saw off the Seattle Seahawks in overtime 26-23 to dent the Seahawks’ post-season hopes, while the New York Giants were shut out by the Tennessee Titans 17-0.

The Titans are now tied with the Indianapolis Colts at 8-6 in the AFC South after they shut out the Dallas Cowbys 23-0, while the the Washington Redskins won 16-13 at the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos lost 17-16 at home to the Cleveland Browns.

The Atlanta Falcons cruised past the Arizona Cardinals 40-14 while the Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-12.

The Buffalo Bills triumphed 14-13 over the Detroit Lions, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Oakland Raiders 30-16, and the Miami Dolphins are still alive in the play-off race despite a 41-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

