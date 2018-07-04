Chester-Liverpool friendly to clash with England World Cup quarter-final

Liverpool’s friendly at Chester on Saturday will kick-off at 3pm despite it clashing with England’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

The National League North club had looked into the possibility of moving the time to allow fans to be able to watch both matches but conceded defeat in their attempts to reschedule.

However, the Reds’ friendly at Tranmere has been brought forward 24 hours to avoid a potential conflict with the World Cup semi-finals, should England progress.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm the pre-season game with Tranmere Rovers has been brought forward by 24 hours and will now be played on Tuesday July 10,” said a club statement.

“The fixture, to be held at Prenton Park, was originally scheduled to be contested on Wednesday evening.

“However, it’ll now take place a day earlier, with kick off remaining at 7.30pm.”

There was not enough time, however, for rearrangements to be made for Chester.

“Chester FC can confirm that Saturday’s first pre season game against Liverpool FC will remain as a 3pm kick off,” said a statement from the non-league club.

“Following England’s victory in the World Cup last night, we made every attempt to move the game, but logistically this proved a major challenge given all match tickets had been sold, and other aspects relating to matchday arrangements were unable to rearrange at short notice.”

One of the players likely to get an outing at the Swansway Chester Stadium is Divock Origi, who spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg.

The Belgium international scored seven goals in 36 appearances but now he has returned to Merseyside, he wants to try to force his way back into manager Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

“I am happy to be back. It feels a bit like I am familiar with everything and I never left, so it was easier for me to integrate back into the group. I’m very happy,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It was a learning season for me (with Wolfsburg). As a team, we had a difficult season with a lot of changes, but we fought until the end and managed to stay in the league.

“It was a bit of a change of scenario; I learned a lot mentally and grew a lot. I think I’ve come back more mature.

“I just have to keep my focus on enjoying myself on the pitch and giving everything.

“The next few weeks will show. The feet do the talking on the pitch, so we will see how it goes. I am positive.”

Origi missed out in World Cup selection but insists he cannot allow that to affect him.

“My focus is just on playing on my game. When you get into your flow, the goals will follow,” he added.

- Press Association