Cheltenham: Penhill plunders Stayers' Hurdle prize

Update 3.50pm: Penhill struck for the second year running at the Cheltenham Festival when springing a 12-1 surprise for trainer Willie Mullins in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle.

Successful in the Albert Bartlett in 2017, Penhill had been absent for 323 days but shrugged off his race-rustiness to give Mullins his sixth winner of the week.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Penhill carried the colours of Brighton chairman Tony Bloom home by two lengths from Supasundae, following a scrap up the hill.

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates after winning the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle on Penhillon on Day Three of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile.

Wholestone stayed on strongly for third.

Townend said: "He's got a massive engine.

"It was some training performance. I got there too soon and luckily he kept going

"He jumped rusty enough early on but when I needed him at the last he produced."

Mullins said: "It's fantastic for connections. I want to put him away now for Cheltenham next year.

"He's not suited to training to the Flat and he's able to do this job so well."

Penhill performs strongly to win the Stayers' Hurdle at 12-1, awarding @WillieMullinsNH with his SIXTH win of the festival pic.twitter.com/1HwhCpaiTM — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018

Update 3pm: Michael O'Leary wins Ryanair Chase for first time with Balko Des Flos

Balko Des Flos gave Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud a first win the race he sponsors by storming home in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

Davy Russell, completing a quick double after winning the Pertemps Final on Delta Work in the Gigginstown colours, was always travelling well on the Henry de Bromhead-trained seven-year-old.

Owner Michael O'Leary celebrates with wife Anita Farrell after wining the Ryanair Steeple Chase with horse Balko des Flos during St Patrick's Thursday of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

He ranged menacingly alongside last year's winner Un De Sceaux and cruised into the lead three out.

After that the result was not in doubt, as the 8-1 chance asserted in great style to strike by four and a half lengths from the Willie Mullins-trained 8-11 favourite. Cloudy Dream was third for Ruth Jefferson.

Davy Russell on Balko Des Flos wins the third race of the day. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie.

Colin Tizzard's Festival stalwart Cue Card was pulled up by Paddy Brennan before the 12th obstacle after losing his place.

Russell said: "I thought his chance had lessened with the more rain that fell, but Henry de Bromhead is a master at this."

"He's been marvellous for our sport. It's a great day for him and for his family"



Winning jockey @_Davy_Russel_ on @Ryanair and Gigginstown Stud owner Michael O'Leary, who has won his own race at The Festival™ for the first time 🏆#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/M0qjAioYnm — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018

De Bromhead said: "Fantastic, delighted - a brilliant ride.

"You had to give him a chance, obviously, but I got a bit worried when the ground went soft.

"I thought his run at Christmas was very good and the lads (Gigginstown House Stud) said to put him away and go for this.

"Davy gave him a brilliant ride and he was super."

Update 2.30pm: Delta delivers Pertemps Final success for Elliott and Russell

Delta Work just held Glenloe after a nail-biting duel on the climb to the line in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The 6-1 shot, giving trainer Gordon Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud a quickfire double after the victory of Shattered Love in the opening JLT Novices' Chase, was all out to hold his stablemate, who was sent off the 9-2 favourite.

Davy Russell on Delta Work celebrates winning the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle with Michael O'Leary and his wife Anita. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Davy Russell showed he was none the worse after being stood down for the last two races on the second day, after a fall from Bless The Wings, when just getting the better of Barry Geraghty by a nose.

The always-prominent Connetable was two and three-quarter lengths away in third, with a further two and a half lengths back to Taj Badalandabad in fourth.

Elliott said: "It's a great day - the horses are flying.

To have a first and second in a race like this is unbelievable.

Gigginstown boss Michael O'Leary admitted: "I thought we'd lost it on the bob of heads.

"He's improved, he had a light weight - he had a chance.

"It was a great finish. Two master jockeys, Barry and Davy, going hammer and tongs.

"Davy is worth a couple of pounds around here, particularly in these handicaps."

Two out of two on Day 3



Five winners in all this week (so far)



And the 1-2 in a thrilling photo finish for the @PertempsJobs Final



Can anyone stop @gelliott_racing?#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/WLh4xRONFj — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018

Update 1.40pm: Good start for the Irish as Gordon Elliott's Shattered Love wins first race

Shattered Love gave trainer Gordon Elliott his fourth winner of the week at the Cheltenham Festival in the JLT Novices' Chase.

The seven-year-old mare was driven to lead between the last two fences by Jack Kennedy, after favourite Terrefort had set sail for home.

JLT Novices' Chase Jack Kennedy on Shattered Love wins the first race of the day.

Shattered Love (4-1) jumped the last well and powered up the hill to give teenager Kennedy his third winner at the meeting, with Benatar third.

Kennedy said: "She's a super mare and she's only been improving. She does everything so easily.

She jumped and travelled great. She's done it very well in the end.

Elliott said: "She's a good, big, tough mare - she looks like she's a gelding

It's brilliant. I can't believe it. We knew she'd stay. She's won two Grade Ones now, so it's brilliant.

Gigginstown House Stud chief Michael O'Leary said: "She's a huge, great mare. The mares' allowance, which I don't always agree with, was very helpful there.

Even after a brilliant battle, @SevenBarrows and Michael O'Leary embrace after a superb @JLTGroup win for Shattered Love...#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/IQCWX1jAM1 — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018

"She's always been a very good jumper - she beat Presenting Percy (RSA winner) at Punchestown earlier in the season. She's just a very good mare. She's built like a gelding, she's really come into her own over fences.

"It's another great training performance from Gordon."

THAT's how you start St. Patrick's Thursday🍀



The Irish are off to a flyer with Shattered Love#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/9hec9Lbedt — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018

Earlier: Day three at Cheltenham gets underway with the first race at 1.30pm.

Here are some of today's top tips from racing correspondent Tommy Lyons.

Tommy's Best Bets 1.30pm: Terrefort. (Next best - Invitation Only)

2.10pm: Glenloe. (Next best - Delta Work)

2.50pm: Un De Sceaux. (Next best - Cloudy Dreams)

3.30pm: Sam Spinner. (Next best - L'Ami serge)

4.10pm: Movewiththetimes. (Next best - King's Socks)

4.50pm: Laurina (NB). (Next best - Maria's Benefit)

5.30pm: Squouateur. (Next best - Missed Approach)

Tommy believes Terrefort can get punters off to the perfect start by taking the JLT Novices’ Chase for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Daryl Jacob in the first.

