Cheltenham: Penhill plunders Stayers' Hurdle prize
Update 3.50pm: Penhill struck for the second year running at the Cheltenham Festival when springing a 12-1 surprise for trainer Willie Mullins in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle.
Successful in the Albert Bartlett in 2017, Penhill had been absent for 323 days but shrugged off his race-rustiness to give Mullins his sixth winner of the week.
Ridden by Paul Townend, Penhill carried the colours of Brighton chairman Tony Bloom home by two lengths from Supasundae, following a scrap up the hill.
Wholestone stayed on strongly for third.
Townend said: "He's got a massive engine.
"It was some training performance. I got there too soon and luckily he kept going
"He jumped rusty enough early on but when I needed him at the last he produced."
Mullins said: "It's fantastic for connections. I want to put him away now for Cheltenham next year.
"He's not suited to training to the Flat and he's able to do this job so well."
Penhill performs strongly to win the Stayers' Hurdle at 12-1, awarding @WillieMullinsNH with his SIXTH win of the festival pic.twitter.com/1HwhCpaiTM— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018
Update 3pm: Michael O'Leary wins Ryanair Chase for first time with Balko Des Flos
Balko Des Flos gave Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud a first win the race he sponsors by storming home in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.
Davy Russell, completing a quick double after winning the Pertemps Final on Delta Work in the Gigginstown colours, was always travelling well on the Henry de Bromhead-trained seven-year-old.
He ranged menacingly alongside last year's winner Un De Sceaux and cruised into the lead three out.
After that the result was not in doubt, as the 8-1 chance asserted in great style to strike by four and a half lengths from the Willie Mullins-trained 8-11 favourite. Cloudy Dream was third for Ruth Jefferson.
Colin Tizzard's Festival stalwart Cue Card was pulled up by Paddy Brennan before the 12th obstacle after losing his place.
Russell said: "I thought his chance had lessened with the more rain that fell, but Henry de Bromhead is a master at this."
"He's been marvellous for our sport. It's a great day for him and for his family"— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018
Winning jockey @_Davy_Russel_ on @Ryanair and Gigginstown Stud owner Michael O'Leary, who has won his own race at The Festival™ for the first time 🏆#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/M0qjAioYnm
De Bromhead said: "Fantastic, delighted - a brilliant ride.
"You had to give him a chance, obviously, but I got a bit worried when the ground went soft.
"I thought his run at Christmas was very good and the lads (Gigginstown House Stud) said to put him away and go for this.
"Davy gave him a brilliant ride and he was super."
What it means to win at #TheFestival... pic.twitter.com/gxibTYUuco— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018
Update 2.30pm: Delta delivers Pertemps Final success for Elliott and Russell
Delta Work just held Glenloe after a nail-biting duel on the climb to the line in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The 6-1 shot, giving trainer Gordon Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud a quickfire double after the victory of Shattered Love in the opening JLT Novices' Chase, was all out to hold his stablemate, who was sent off the 9-2 favourite.
Davy Russell showed he was none the worse after being stood down for the last two races on the second day, after a fall from Bless The Wings, when just getting the better of Barry Geraghty by a nose.
The always-prominent Connetable was two and three-quarter lengths away in third, with a further two and a half lengths back to Taj Badalandabad in fourth.
😮😮😮— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018
#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/p97r5x7XRi
Elliott said: "It's a great day - the horses are flying.
Gigginstown boss Michael O'Leary admitted: "I thought we'd lost it on the bob of heads.
"He's improved, he had a light weight - he had a chance.
"It was a great finish. Two master jockeys, Barry and Davy, going hammer and tongs.
"Davy is worth a couple of pounds around here, particularly in these handicaps."
Two out of two on Day 3— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018
Five winners in all this week (so far)
And the 1-2 in a thrilling photo finish for the @PertempsJobs Final
Can anyone stop @gelliott_racing?#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/WLh4xRONFj
Update 1.40pm: Good start for the Irish as Gordon Elliott's Shattered Love wins first race
Shattered Love gave trainer Gordon Elliott his fourth winner of the week at the Cheltenham Festival in the JLT Novices' Chase.
The seven-year-old mare was driven to lead between the last two fences by Jack Kennedy, after favourite Terrefort had set sail for home.
Shattered Love (4-1) jumped the last well and powered up the hill to give teenager Kennedy his third winner at the meeting, with Benatar third.
Kennedy said: "She's a super mare and she's only been improving. She does everything so easily.
Elliott said: "She's a good, big, tough mare - she looks like she's a gelding
Gigginstown House Stud chief Michael O'Leary said: "She's a huge, great mare. The mares' allowance, which I don't always agree with, was very helpful there.
Even after a brilliant battle, @SevenBarrows and Michael O'Leary embrace after a superb @JLTGroup win for Shattered Love...#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/IQCWX1jAM1— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018
"She's always been a very good jumper - she beat Presenting Percy (RSA winner) at Punchestown earlier in the season. She's just a very good mare. She's built like a gelding, she's really come into her own over fences.
"It's another great training performance from Gordon."
THAT's how you start St. Patrick's Thursday🍀— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018
The Irish are off to a flyer with Shattered Love#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/9hec9Lbedt
Earlier: Day three at Cheltenham gets underway with the first race at 1.30pm.
Here are some of today's top tips from racing correspondent Tommy Lyons.
- Tommy's Best Bets
- 1.30pm: Terrefort. (Next best - Invitation Only)
- 2.10pm: Glenloe. (Next best - Delta Work)
- 2.50pm: Un De Sceaux. (Next best - Cloudy Dreams)
- 3.30pm: Sam Spinner. (Next best - L'Ami serge)
- 4.10pm: Movewiththetimes. (Next best - King's Socks)
- 4.50pm: Laurina (NB). (Next best - Maria's Benefit)
- 5.30pm: Squouateur. (Next best - Missed Approach)
Tommy believes Terrefort can get punters off to the perfect start by taking the JLT Novices’ Chase for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Daryl Jacob in the first.
