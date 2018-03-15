Cheltenham at a glance: Good start for the Irish as Gordon Elliott's Shattered Love wins first race
Update 1.40pm: Shattered Love gave trainer Gordon Elliott his fourth winner of the week at the Cheltenham Festival in the JLT Novices' Chase.
The seven-year-old mare was driven to lead between the last two fences by Jack Kennedy, after favourite Terrefort had set sail for home.
Shattered Love (4-1) jumped the last well and powered up the hill to give teenager Kennedy his third winner at the meeting, with Benatar third.
Kennedy said: "She's a super mare and she's only been improving. She does everything so easily.
Elliott said: "She's a good, big, tough mare - she looks like she's a gelding
Gigginstown House Stud chief Michael O'Leary said: "She's a huge, great mare. The mares' allowance, which I don't always agree with, was very helpful there.
Even after a brilliant battle, @SevenBarrows and Michael O'Leary embrace after a superb @JLTGroup win for Shattered Love...#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/IQCWX1jAM1— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018
"She's always been a very good jumper - she beat Presenting Percy (RSA winner) at Punchestown earlier in the season. She's just a very good mare. She's built like a gelding, she's really come into her own over fences.
"It's another great training performance from Gordon."
THAT's how you start St. Patrick's Thursday🍀— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2018
The Irish are off to a flyer with Shattered Love#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/9hec9Lbedt
Earlier: Day three at Cheltenham gets underway with the first race at 1.30pm.
Here are some of today's top tips from racing correspondent Tommy Lyons.
- Tommy's Best Bets
- 1.30pm: Terrefort. (Next best - Invitation Only)
- 2.10pm: Glenloe. (Next best - Delta Work)
- 2.50pm: Un De Sceaux. (Next best - Cloudy Dreams)
- 3.30pm: Sam Spinner. (Next best - L'Ami serge)
- 4.10pm: Movewiththetimes. (Next best - King's Socks)
- 4.50pm: Laurina (NB). (Next best - Maria's Benefit)
- 5.30pm: Squouateur. (Next best - Missed Approach)
Tommy believes Terrefort can get punters off to the perfect start by taking the JLT Novices’ Chase for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Daryl Jacob in the first.
