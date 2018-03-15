Cheltenham at a glance: Good start for the Irish as Gordon Elliott's Shattered Love wins first race

Update 1.40pm: Shattered Love gave trainer Gordon Elliott his fourth winner of the week at the Cheltenham Festival in the JLT Novices' Chase.

The seven-year-old mare was driven to lead between the last two fences by Jack Kennedy, after favourite Terrefort had set sail for home.

Shattered Love (4-1) jumped the last well and powered up the hill to give teenager Kennedy his third winner at the meeting, with Benatar third.

Kennedy said: "She's a super mare and she's only been improving. She does everything so easily.

She jumped and travelled great. She's done it very well in the end.

Elliott said: "She's a good, big, tough mare - she looks like she's a gelding

It's brilliant. I can't believe it. We knew she'd stay. She's won two Grade Ones now, so it's brilliant.

Gigginstown House Stud chief Michael O'Leary said: "She's a huge, great mare. The mares' allowance, which I don't always agree with, was very helpful there.

"She's always been a very good jumper - she beat Presenting Percy (RSA winner) at Punchestown earlier in the season. She's just a very good mare. She's built like a gelding, she's really come into her own over fences.

"It's another great training performance from Gordon."

THAT's how you start St. Patrick's Thursday🍀



JLT Novices' Chase Jack Kennedy on Shattered Love wins the first race of the day.

Earlier: Day three at Cheltenham gets underway with the first race at 1.30pm.

Here are some of today's top tips from racing correspondent Tommy Lyons.

Tommy's Best Bets 1.30pm: Terrefort. (Next best - Invitation Only)

2.10pm: Glenloe. (Next best - Delta Work)

2.50pm: Un De Sceaux. (Next best - Cloudy Dreams)

3.30pm: Sam Spinner. (Next best - L'Ami serge)

4.10pm: Movewiththetimes. (Next best - King's Socks)

4.50pm: Laurina (NB). (Next best - Maria's Benefit)

5.30pm: Squouateur. (Next best - Missed Approach)

Tommy believes Terrefort can get punters off to the perfect start by taking the JLT Novices’ Chase for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Daryl Jacob in the first.

