Chelsea's Matt Miazga fined by loan club Vitesse after grabbing groin area of opposing player

On-loan Chelsea defender Matt Miazga has been fined by Vitesse Arnhem after grabbing the groin area of an opposing player in the Eredivisie.

The incident occurred during Vitesse's 1-1 draw with Heerenveen on January 20, as Miazga clashed with Denzel Dumfries.

On Wednesday, Vitesse announced punishments for Miazga and Tim Matavz, who elbowed Dumfries in the same match.

Striker Matavz will serve a four-match ban imposed by the Dutch football association (KNVB) while both players were fined by the club for "inappropriate behaviour".

"First of all, we regret the commotion that has arisen," Vitesse technical director Marc van Hintum said. "We have fined both Tim and Matt directly after the events because they do not fit the behaviour shown within the fair play concept of the club."

Miazga, 22, joined Chelsea from the New York Red Bulls in 2016 and made two Premier League appearances for the club in 2016 before joining Vitesse on a loan deal which was extended in the summer for a second season.