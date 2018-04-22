Chelsea see off Southampton; will face Manchester United in FA Cup final
Chelsea have beaten Southampton 2-0 in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. They will play Manchester United in the final on May 19.
Eden Hazard produced a man-of-the-match performance as Chelsea progressed to the FA Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Southampton.
Hazard laid on the opening goal for Olivier Giroud (pictured) before substitute Alvaro Morata ensured Antonio Conte's side a final meeting with Manchester United next month.
Match report to follow.
