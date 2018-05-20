Chelsea need investment insists goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois may not know where his or manager Antonio Conte’s future lies, but the goalkeeper is sure that Chelsea need to spend big to compete in the Premier League next season.

Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty saw the west Londoners beat Manchester United 1-0 to lift the FA Cup on Saturday evening at Wembley.

It was the best moment in a frustrating season as Chelsea failed to build on last season’s league triumph, with a tepid title defence underpinned by background tension that leaves many speculating that Conte will soon leave.

Winning is the best feeling!! Come on Chelsea!!💙💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/PK2IWHwmsm — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 19, 2018

Courtois is not sure where the Italian’s future lies – “whatever he or the club decides, they will know what they do,” the goalkeeper said – nor does he know where he will spend the 2018-19 campaign.

“Like I said in the last weeks or months, I think we’ll see after the World Cup whether I am a Chelsea player for next year,” the Belgium international said.

“We’ll see what is going to happen after the World Cup.”

Chelsea ended a disappointing season on a high (Adam Davy/PA)

Courtois has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and its appears Chelsea need to win over their goalkeeper.

With his contract soon running out, the 26-year-old believes the Blues have to dig deep to have any chance of a title challenge next term.

Asked if Chelsea need a big summer to add players in order to challenge for the title, Courtois said: “Yeah, I think so. I think especially if you see how City and United are spending and working.

“I think if we want to aim for the top, we should do the same – obviously within the limits of what’s possible as well.

“I think that the transfer market has gone pretty crazy. Nowadays you pay £80million for a defender I think – that’s crazy figures.

“We’ll see what’s going on and I am sure the board will do what needs to be done.”

Courtois denies Marcus Rashford at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

For the short-term, this is time of celebration for those in blue.

Courtois was pleased by his own display at Wembley and to crown a campaign in which they stumbled home fifth with the FA Cup.

“Well, satisfaction because we won a trophy,” he added, reflecting on the season as a whole.

🏆 Men's FA Cup!

🏆 Women's FA Cup!

🏆 FA Youth Cup!



The Blues are the first club to win all three in one season! #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/vr4P0CQZh6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2018

“I think that’s what football is about, winning titles, and today is one and the FA Cup is a big trophy to win.

“I am very happy about that but obviously missing out on the Champions League is not what we hoped for, but we have to keep working next year and have a good season again and add some more trophies.

“After a season with ups and down, I think this feels really good. It is a good way to finish this year.”

- Press Association