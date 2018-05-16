Chelsea fined £20,000 after accepting FA charge

Chelsea have accepted a Football Association charge and been fined £20,000 after players and coaches surrounded referee Lee Mason at half-time during last Wednesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Huddersfield.

The Blues were angered when Mason awarded the hosts a corner but then blew for half-time before it was taken by Willian. The official had adjudged the required stoppage time had elapsed.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta, midfielder Cesc Fabregas and defender Antonio Rudiger led the protests. Rudiger had to be dragged away by assistant coach Carlo Cudicini, who also addressed Mason.

A FA statement on Wednesday read: “Chelsea have been fined £20,000 after accepting a charge for failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“The incident occurred at half-time during the game against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday, May 9.”

The Blues were frustrated by time-wasting and gamesmanship from Town throughout the game, the result of which hit their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

And a 3-0 loss at Newcastle last Sunday saw Chelsea finish fifth.

Antonio Conte’s side could yet finish the season with a trophy. The Blues play Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

- Press Association