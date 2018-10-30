Chelsea coach Marco Ianni fined by FA for celebration against Manchester United

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been fined £6,000 by the Football Association after admitting to an improper conduct charge for his celebrations against Manchester United.

Maurizio Sarri’s second assistant coach sparked a touchline fracas after celebrating Ross Barkley’s late equaliser in front of Jose Mourinho.

The FA’s statement read: “Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been fined £6,000 after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge. It concerned his behaviour in the 96th minute of the game against Manchester United on October 20, 2018.”

The FA reminded United boss Mourinho, Chelsea and Manchester United of their responsibilities in the aftermath of the incident, which occurred at the end of the 2-2 Premier League draw.

Mourinho was incensed by the way Ianni celebrated the goal in front of the United bench, leading the former Chelsea boss to dart off his seat and a melee to ensue.

The Portuguese received an apology from both Ianni and opposite number Sarri and said he considered the matter closed.

But the FA opened disciplinary proceedings and Ianni has been fined. Marco Ianni, right, is Maurizio Sarri’s second assistant coach at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Sarri said Chelsea would consider whether any internal punishment was necessary once the FA delivered its verdict.

Speaking last week ahead of the win at Burnley, Sarri said: “I was there when Marco spoke to Mr Mourinho. He said sorry immediately, and it was really very important I think that he realised he was wrong.

“And so I think that I want to give him another opportunity. Because I know very well the man, I know very well that he was really sorry.” Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho forgave Marco Ianni for his transgression (Adam Davy/PA)

Mourinho had launched an unexpected defence of Ianni after England Women manager Phil Neville called for the “absolutely disgraceful” behaviour to lead to the Italian being sacked.

Mourinho said: “I’m not happy that it’s going too far with the young boy. I don’t think he deserves more than what he got.

“He apologised to me, I accept his apologies. I think he deserves a second chance.

“I don’t think he deserves to be sacked, I don’t think he deserves anything more than the fact that his club was strong with him and he went through a situation that in the end he recognises that he was wrong.”

- Press Association