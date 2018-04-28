Cheetahs book place in knockout stages with win over Southern Kings

The Cheetahs booked their place in the Guinness Pro14 knockout stages with a 29-20 victory over the Southern Kings at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Tries from Paul Schoeman, Niel Marais and Uzair Cassiem and seven points from the boot of Marais gave the Cheetahs a 22-13 interval lead, Ntabeni Dukisa crossing for the hosts with Masixole Banda kicking a conversion and two penalties.

Francois Venter then crossed for the bonus-point try after the break for the Cheetahs and Marais converted to secure their place in the post-season.

Harlon Klaasen added a try for the Southern Kings and Banda took his tally for the afternoon to nine points with the extras.

