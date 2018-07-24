Check out this 'Fresh Prince of Clare' song ahead of the All-Ireland semi-finals

Excitement is at fever-pitch as four counties prepare for a trip to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals.

That Croker visit may mean even more to Clare, who have endured five years away from headquarters since their All-Ireland win.

So, of course, the county is getting pretty excited by it all.

Reflecting that mood, Clare FM's Colum McGrath released his slant on the 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme song in support of the Banner men.

Presenting the Fresh Prince of Clare...

How does it compare to the original?