'Check for termites': Watch this baseball player’s bat break in his hands on a swing and a miss

In baseball it’s usually the ball that gets sent flying, but when Noah Syndergaard stepped up to the plate in the New York Mets’ final game of the season, that wasn’t to be the case.

The Mets pitcher’s nickname “Thor” seemed particularly apt when he swung his hammer of a bat at a Miami Marlins pitch, only to see the lumber fly right off.

“Check for termites!” one commentator said, before the other replied: “I don’t think it’s the bat, I just think it’s Noah. He’s too powerful for this piece of lumber!”

The hammer needs a stronger handle. — Paul Moehringer (@PMoehringer) September 30, 2018

His long blond locks are something Syndergaard has in common with Thor, as well as some mighty strength in those arms.

Unlike the God of Thunder he uses them to wield a baseball bat, not a hammer.

He put the hammer down pic.twitter.com/eMaey59c2r — Ben Schwartz (@BenChiTownKid98) September 30, 2018

Thor doing Thor things. — Brian Mitchell (@BrianCMitch) September 30, 2018

Sheer strength, or faulty equipment?

- Press Association