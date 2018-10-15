Channel 4 boss leads tributes to Peter Brackley

Tributes have been paid across football and broadcasting to Peter Brackley following the death of the former commentator.

Best known as the voice of Channel 4’s Football Italia commentaries in the 1990s, Brackley died at the age of 67.

Brackley was a lifelong Brighton supporter, and his death was confirmed by the Premier League club on Sunday.

We're saddened to hear about the passing of commentator Peter Brackley, one of the evocative voices of @channel4's Football Italia coverage in the 1990s.



This one's for you Peter ⚽️🇮🇹pic.twitter.com/SpKi9ZeiXi — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) October 14, 2018

Head of Sport at Channel 4 Stephen Lyle said in a statement to the Press Association on Monday: “For millions of football fans Peter’s wonderful commentary was the highlight of Channel 4’s Football Italia and we are extremely saddened to hear of his passing.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Brackley began his career with BBC Radio Brighton before switching to television. He worked for ITV and Sky, later joining Football Italia, where he worked throughout the 1990s.

Presenter James Richardson, who was the anchor of Channel 4’s Serie A coverage for a decade, posted his own tribute on Twitter.

Replying to a post with a picture of Brackley alongside the late former England and AC Milan midfielder Ray Wilkins as they prepared to commentate on a Serie A match, Richardson wrote: “what a team x”.

Brackley worked at four World Cups for ITV and two European Championships. He provided the commentary for popular video game Pro Evolution Soccer before working for Brighton in the community in recent years.

what a team

x https://t.co/ApATNlERz2 — james richardson (@acjimbo) October 15, 2018

Former BBC commentator John Motson paid tribute to Brackley, saying: “Another in the long line of talented broadcasters produced out of local radio for the BBC.”

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber paid tribute to “a hugely talented, knowledgeable, funny and, above all else, a good man.”

BBC presenter Gabby Logan worked alongside Brackley for a spell at ITV Sport.

Peter Brackley was a gorgeous human being, just such a kind hearted, talented and funny man with a fabulous voice. When I started at ITV Sport in 1998 (woman in a mans world and all that) he was hugely welcoming and supportive. Sending love to his family and friends. — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) October 14, 2018

She described her former colleague as “a gorgeous human being, just such a kind-hearted, talented and funny man with a fabulous voice.”

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said: “Loved listening to him do Italian football in particular. A real Serie A of a commentator. #RIPPeter”.

Football Italia. PES.



A piece of my adolescence was lost today with the death of the great Peter Brackley. I imagine plenty of people feel the same.



Was a pleasure to meet him a few years ago. RIP #Ravanellliii https://t.co/qhon1FuSZr — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 14, 2018

Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell called Brackley “a true great” with “a great sense of humour.”

Referring to his cult status as the voice of PES, broadcaster Jake Humphrey, who is the main presenter of BT Sport’s football coverage, said: “A piece of my adolescence was lost today with the death of the great Peter Brackley. I imagine plenty of people feel the same.”- Press Association