Championship wrap: Derby playoff hopes revived; Barnsley deep in relegation trouble

Cardiff's automatic promotion hopes were dented as Derby revived their play-off hopes with a 3-1 win at Pride Park.

The visitors looked comfortable after Callum Paterson gave them a half-time lead but defensive errors allowed Cameron Jerome to score twice either side of a Matej Vydra strike as Derby ended a run of three defeats to move back into the Sky Bet Championship top six.

Matej Vydra celebrates his goal. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Derby had dropped top scorer Vydra to the bench along with David Nugent following Saturday's defeat to Middlesbrough, while Cardiff made four changes from the team that beat Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest left Barnsley fighting for Championship survival as Aitor Karanka's side cruised to a comfortable 3-0 success at the City Ground.

Lee Tomlin scored a spectacular goal of his own, before setting up another for Ben Brereton, and sub Apostolos Vellios netted a late third, as Karanka dealt a severe blow to his old friend, Tykes boss Jose Morais, who he worked alongside at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho.

There was no favours to be done between friends here, as Forest won to leave Barnsley two points adrift of safety, behind 21st-placed Bolton, with two games left to play.

Morais will hope that Karanka does provide a favour before the end of the season, however - as Forest face a trip to Bolton on the final day.

- PA