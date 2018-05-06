Championship wrap: Cardiff City earn promotion back to Premier League

Cardiff City have been promoted to the Premier League.

They finished 0-0 against Reading, but went up after Fulham lost 3-1 to Birmingham.

It means manager Neil Warnock has earned record eighth career promotion.

Derby County secured the final place in the play-offs, after a 4-1 win over Barnsley, who have been relegated.

Meanwhile, two late goals means Bolton stay in the division for another season, following a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Burton Albion have also been relegated, after a 2-1 loss to ten-man Preston.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough will face Aston Villa in the Championship play-offs after substitute Patrick Bamford's header in the sixth minute of injury time gave the Teessiders a 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

Sunderland's miserable season in the Sky Bet Championship ended on a rare bright note as they thrashed title winners Wolves 3-0 before heading to League One.

Sunderland were the better side throughout, with Ovie Ejaria and Ashley Fletcher scoring before the interval and Paddy McNair (below) claiming his fourth goal in the last six games midway through the second half.

Millwall secured their highest league finish since 2002 after Shaun Williams' penalty earned them a 1-0 victory over Championship play-off contenders Aston Villa.

Williams sent goalkeeper Mark Bunn the wrong way from 12 yards on the half-hour mark to secure a seventh-place finish for Neil Harris' side on the final day.

Sheffield Wednesday thumped Norwich 5-1 thanks to an Atdhe Nuihu hat-trick whiled Sheffield United survived a late comeback to see off Bristol City 3-2.

