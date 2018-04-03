Championship round-up: David Meyler denies Wolves win; Conor Hourihane and Scott Hogan help Villa to points

Championship leaders Wolves dropped points against Hull as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Molineux tonight.

Wolves took the lead after Diogo Jota converted a penalty he won in the 18th minute when he was brought down by Michael Hector, but Hull were back on terms shortly before the break.

David Meyler levelled for the visitors in the 37th minute from the spot after he was fouled before Hull took the lead thanks to Ryan Bennett's own goal.

However, the leaders equalised three minutes later through Oskar Buur Rasmussen's 83rd-minute header.

Aston Villa remained firmly in the play-off places after a 3-0 victory over 10-man Reading.

Birkir Bjarnason opened the scoring early in the second half and Conor Hourihane added the second in the 63rd minute after Paul Clement's side had been reduced to 10 men following David Edwards' 30th-minute dismissal for his second yellow card.

Scott Hogan added the third in the 70th minute as Villa wrapped up the win which consolidated fourth place, with Reading still just five points clear of the bottom three.

Fulham remained in third after they claimed a 2-0 win over Leeds, who slipped to 13th place.

The Cottagers took the lead in the 33rd minute when Kevin McDonald bundled in Matt Targett's flicked-on corner after the ball hit him on the back.

Fulham added a second in the 63rd minute when Alexsandar Mitrovic calmly placed the ball past goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Leeds finished the game with 10 men, defender Matthew Pennington forced off due to injury in the 86th minute with all substitutes already used.

Strugglers Birmingham claimed a valuable win at Bolton thanks to Lukas Jutkiewicz's second league goal of the season.

The striker put Birmingham ahead five minutes before half-time when he timed his run perfectly to the far post to emphatically slide in Jacques Maghoma's free-kick.