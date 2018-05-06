Champions Manchester City closing on host of Premier League records

Manchester City have won this season’s Premier League title in swaggering style and can now chase further records.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the landmarks already achieved by Pep Guardiola’s side and those still within their sights with two games left.

Records already achieved

City missed out on a new record with defeat to Manchester United but matched their neighbours’ previous mark from 2000-01 by winning the league with five games to go.

Consecutive victories

W x 18 pic.twitter.com/Qg1JHCnNiB — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2017

City’s 18-game winning run from August to December was the longest ever in the English top flight, pre-dating even the Premier League era. Along the way, they amassed a record-equalling 11 successive away wins, a feat previously achieved by Chelsea in 2008.

Manager of the month

🗓🗓🗓🗓



An unprecedented 4️⃣ in a row! for @ManCity boss Pep Guardiola - @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for December pic.twitter.com/Wjhw91x8G8 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 12, 2018

Guardiola was named the Premier League’s top boss in September, October, November and December, the first man ever to win four successive manager of the month awards.

Possible records

Pep Guardiola’s side have records in their sights (John Walton/Empics)

Points in a season

Chelsea hold the record with 95 in the 2004-05 season. City are on 94 so one win from their remaining two games will take them to a new mark. The first ever 100-point haul remains possible with two wins.

Winning margin

Manchester United won the 1999-2000 title by a record 18 points with 91 to Arsenal’s 73. City currently lead by 17.

Goals in a season

Again the record belongs to Chelsea, this time the 2009-10 title winners who scored 103 goals. City are on 102 after Sunday’s blank against Huddersfield so need just two in as many games to break the record. Only three teams have passed 100, with City and Liverpool scoring 102 and 101 respectively in 2013-14, so City are the first club to achieve the feat twice.

Goal difference

At +76, City are on track to beat the goal difference record of +71 set by Chelsea in that same 2009-10 season.

Wins in a season

Chelsea’s record of 30 wins last season may last only a year if City can add another one to their current 30. If they win their remaining away game, at Southampton on May 13, they will surpass the Blues’ 2004-05 record of 15 wins on the road.

Assists in a season

Stand up if you love City! pic.twitter.com/SgnY9X03CL — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 22, 2018

Thierry Henry, for Arsenal in 2002-03, is the only player to reach 20 assists in a Premier League season. While it may be a long shot, Kevin De Bruyne is five adrift at this stage. David Silva, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling are also in double figures meaning they are the first team ever with four players at that mark.

- Press Association