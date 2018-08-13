Champions Imokilly to face Bishopstown in third round of Cork senior hurling championship

By Denis Hurley

Cork senior hurling champions Imokilly will face Bishopstown in round 3 of the championship, following the draws for the remainder of the campaign at Páirc Uí Rinn this evening.

Should the East Cork divisional side overcome the city side, they will face the winners of the all-Carbery clash between Bandon v Newcestown.

Glen Rovers, winners in 2015 and 2015, will meet Midleton while there is a city derby between St Finbarr’s and Douglas and the 2017 beaten finalists Blackrock meet Ballymartle.

Reigning football champions Nemo Rangers clash with O’Donovan Rossa – the West Cork club’s only title win came with a final win over Nemo in 1992 – while Carbery Rangers meet Ballincollig in a repeat of the finals of 2014 and 2016, with each club winning one.

Last year’s beaten finalists St Finbarr’s face Mallow.

SHC round 3: A) Imokilly v Bishopstown, B) Bandon v Newcestown, C) Sarsfields v Carrigtwohill, D) UCC v Erin’s Own, E) Blackrock v Ballymartle, F) St Finbarr’s v Douglas, G) Bride Rovers v Newtownshandrum, H) Midleton v Glen Rovers; Quarter-finals: 1) A v B, 2) C v D, 3) E v F, 4) G v H; Semi-finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4.

SFC round 3: A) St Finbarr’s v Mallow, B) Douglas v Carrigaline, C) Carbery Rangers v Ballincollig, D) Clonakilty v Bishopstown, E) Duhallow v St Nicholas, F) Valley Rovers v Clyda Rovers, G) Nemo Rangers v O’Donovan Rossa, H) Castlehaven v Cork IT; Quarter-finals: 1) A v B, 2) C v D, 3) E v F, 4) G v H; Semi-finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4.

Premier IHC round 3: 1) Watergrasshill/Blarney v Fermoy, 2) Inniscarra/Carrigaline v Charleville, 3) Cloyne/Youghal v Fr O'Neills, 4) Kilworth/Aghada v Mallow; Quarter-finals: A) Ballinhassig v Valley Rovers, B) Courcey Rovers v Castlelyons, C) 1 v 2, D) 3 v 4; Semi-finals: A v B, C v D.

Premier IFC: 1) Nemo Rangers v Naomh Abán, 2) Fermoy v Kanturk/Castletownbere, 3) Bantry Blues v Macroom; Quarter-finals: A) Newmarket v St Michael’s, B) Bandon v Éire Óg, C) St Vincent’s v 1, D) 2 v 3; Semi-finals: A v B, C v D.

SFC relegation round 1: Aghada v Ilen Rovers; Round 2: Newcestown v Losers Aghada/Ilen Rovers, Dohenys v Kiskeam.

IFC relegation round 1: Glanmire v Carrigaline; Round 2: Rockchapel v Losers Glanmire/Carrigaline, Clonakilty v Ballinora.

IHC relegation round 1: A) Ballygarvan v St Finbarr's, B) Ballinhassig v Inniscarra, C) Milford v Dripsey; Round 2: 1) Loser A v loser B, 2) Loser C v Argideen Rangers.