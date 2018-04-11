Celtic's post-split fixture with Rangers fixed for April 29

Celtic's post-split match against Rangers at Parkhead has been scheduled for Sunday, April 29 - the second of their five remaining fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers' side are just one win away from securing their seventh successive Ladbrokes Premiership title and could clinch it against Hibernian in their lunchtime kick-off at Easter Road on April 21.

The SPFL's move to avoid a potential title-clinching Old Firm clash in the first game after the split came as no surprise to observers of Scottish football but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers preempted it after the Hoops' win at Hamilton on Sunday and said it would be, "sad for Scottish football and Scottish society."

In the almost certain event that Celtic win the league they will lift the Premiership trophy when they finish at home against Aberdeen on Sunday, May 12.

In the two matches preceding the visit of the Dons, Celtic host Kilmarnock and travel to Hearts.

The SPFL were criticised for the delay in releasing the fixtures and they offered an explanation.

An SPFL spokesman said: "We want to thank supporters for the patience they have shown during the compilation of the post-split fixture schedule.

"Working with the 12 clubs, Police Scotland and our broadcast partners to produce a set of fixtures that meets everyone's requirements can often be a complex and time-consuming process, but fans can now look forward to an exciting conclusion to the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign."

Rangers start with a home game against the Gorgie men on Saturday, April 22 and after their trip to Parkhead they welcome Kilmarnock for the third time this season before away games against Aberdeen and Hibernian, their main rivals for second place.

Hearts and Killie will both visit Ibrox for the third time this season in the league.

The Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs will take place at Tynecastle on Wednesday, May 9.

Bottom two sides Partick Thistle and Ross County are set for what could be a relegation decider in a Friday night fixture in Glasgow on May 4.

- PA