Celtic striker Griffiths fires warning to cup final opponents Motherwell

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has warned cup final opponents Motherwell that no team in Scotland can touch them when they are on form.

Griffiths appreciates the William Hill Scottish Cup final will be a difficult encounter, but he was in confident mood after coming off the bench to help Celtic to a 4-0 semi-final victory over Rangers.

Motherwell have held Celtic twice at Fir Park this season - the Hoops needed a late penalty to snatch a draw in November and could not find a way past 10 men following Cedric Kipre's first-half red card in March.

They also restricted Celtic to few chances in the opening period of the Betfred Cup final before James Forrest struck and another Kipre red card changed the game.

So Griffiths knows his team will have to find form when they return to Hampden on May 19.

"It will be difficult," the striker said. "We went to Fir Park recently and they were difficult to break down. They got a clean sheet against us.

"They will be wanting to stop us clinching that treble, but we bring our A game, then there's nobody can touch us."

Celtic are focused on a different piece of silverware this week with the chance to clinch a seventh consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership title on Saturday.

Three points against Hibernian at Easter Road would seal matters before Celtic face Rangers again the following weekend. And, while many Hoops fans would no doubt welcome the chance to seal the championship in front of their rivals, Griffiths does not want to wait.

The former Hibs striker said: "Everyone in the changing room wants to get it sown up as quickly as possible, whether that be the first game or the last game.

"We will look forward to Saturday and prepare properly and respect Hibs, as we always do, but we will go there looking to get three points.

"That's our aim now. We had a job to do at Hampden, we have done it, got to the cup final and now our main focus is back on the league."

