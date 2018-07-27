Caulfield: No room for complacency against Bray Wanderers

Cork City can return to the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table this evening.

A win at Bray Wanderers will see the Leesiders move two points ahead of Dundalk.

Bray are six points adrift at the foot of the table but they are under new ownership following the recent crisis over unpaid wages.

The City boss John Caulfield is warning his players that there is no room for complacency.

"Bray their last home match beat Sligo 2-1, they've taken two draws at home to Waterford, beaten Rovers at home," said Caulfield.

"The one thing with their players is that they are honest and decent guys and the way that they have been treated is scandalous but at the same time they will always go up and have a go."

The match kicks off at the Carlisle Grounds at 7.45pm.

Also tonight, third-placed Waterford travel to Limerick.

Derry City welcome St Patrick's Athletic to the Brandywell.

While Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers meet in Tallaght.

