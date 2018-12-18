Castres players cited over incidents during fractious Munster game

Two Castres players have been cited following Saturday's contentious Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Munster.

Scrum-half Rory Kockott is alleged to have made contact with the eye of Munster flanker Chris Cloete, while hooker Marc-Antoine Rallier has been charged with making a dangerous tackle on Peter O'Mahony.

Both players will face hearings in Paris tomorrow.

Eddie O'Sullivan said the incidents came as a result of a poor refereeing appointment in Wayne Barnes.

The former Ireland head coach said: "He does not manage games that are fraught and bubbling over.

"He's a very good referee when everything is going smoothly, but he struggles with a game that is bubbling over and right on the edge, and he was out of his comfort zone.

"It was probably a bad appointment. Whoever appointed him should have known that he would struggle in that environment."