Carvalhal exit sets new Premier League record

Carlos Carvalhal’s departure from Swansea means there have now been a Premier League-record 14 managerial changes this season.

Swansea announced on Friday that they would not renew Carvalhal’s expiring contract, with the Portuguese following Sam Allardyce (Everton) and David Moyes (West Ham) in leaving their roles in the week between the end of the league season and Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Add in 10 changes during the league season and Arsene Wenger’s pre-announced departure from Arsenal after their final game against Huddersfield, and this season has now surpassed the previous record of 13 changes.

Crystal Palace sacked Frank de Boer just four games into the season – and his three-year contract – and Craig Shakespeare and Ronald Koeman left Leicester and Everton respectively in October.

Moyes replaced Slaven Bilic at West Ham and West Brom sacked Tony Pulis before Paul Clement became Swansea’s first casualty of the campaign before Christmas.

January saw Mark Hughes and Marco Silva leave Stoke and Watford respectively, Mauricio Pellegrino left Southampton in March and the following month, Alan Pardew became the second West Brom boss sacked.

Wenger, Allardyce and Moyes followed at the season’s end before Friday’s announcement regarding Carvalhal.

Defining a season as the period from August 1 one year to May 31 the next, the previous mark was set in 2013-14 after a similar end-of-season flurry.

That campaign saw Manchester United and Norwich part company with Moyes and Chris Hughton respectively in April before – at the end of the season – Pepe Mel left West Brom and Tottenham sacked Tim Sherwood before luring Mauricio Pochettino from Southampton to replace him.

It was Tottenham’s second change of the campaign after Sherwood had taken over from Andre Villas-Boas in December, with Fulham also changing twice and Sunderland, Crystal Palace, West Brom, Cardiff and Swansea contributing to the total as well.

The 2015-16 season, when Aston Villa sacked Sherwood and Remi Garde, also finished with a bang.

Everton’s Roberto Martinez, Manchester United’s Louis van Gaal, Manchester City’s Manuel Pellegrini, Watford’s Quique Sanchez Flores and Chelsea interim boss Guus Hiddink all left their posts in May – some having been announced beforehand – to take the season’s total to 12.

The 2008-09 season, which featured another short-term assignment for Hiddink at Stamford Bridge, and the final season of a 22-team Premier League in 1994-95 each saw 11 managers fall.

