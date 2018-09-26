Carson lives out childhood dream with penalty shootout success at Old Trafford

Shootout hero Scott Carson lived out a childhood dream by saving the decisive spot-kick as Derby secured a shock win at Manchester United.

Frank Lampard gave his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho a bloody nose in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening as the Rams recovered manfully from Juan Mata’s early opener.

Bold and positive in possession, Harry Wilson levelled with an exceptional free-kick followed up by substitute Jack Marriott after Sergio Romero’s red card.

Marouane Fellaini snatched a 2-2 draw at the death, but it merely delayed Derby’s delight.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Carson was the hero, getting down low to deny Phil Jones and secure an 8-7 penalty shootout win.

“It’s nights like these that you dream of as a kid,” the former England international said.

“I’ve been here several times and I’ve only ever got one draw.

“You don’t normally get too many things when you come to Old Trafford so to make a penalty save and get us through to the next round is a night that we will all savour and remember.

“It’s an evening that we won’t forget. I’m sure the fans who were here tonight will go home proud and be thankful that they came to see that.”

Carson’s spot-kick save ended a run of 15 converted penalties by the sides, with the 33-year-old relieved to finally make a telling impact.

“I wasn’t having much luck before that,” he told RamsTV.

“Even when I was going the right side, they seemed to be really good penalties.

“Both sets of players’ penalties were really good tonight. The question I was asking myself when he walked up was is he going to be confident enough to whip it.

“He’s a centre half, I know he’s a good player with the ball, but I thought he was going to play it safe with a side foot and thankfully I went that side.

“I did my best to not let it slip under my body but thankfully I got a hand down and it was strong enough to keep it out.”

