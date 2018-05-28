Caroline Wozniacki breezes past Danielle Collins in Roland Garros opener

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki cruised into round two of the French Open with a straight-sets win over Danielle Collins.

The Australian Open champion brushed aside her American opponent 7-6 (7/2) 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Having entered a grand slam for the first time since she won one, the Dane said: “It feels great. A little bit less pressure.

“I kind of feel like I have one grand slam now, so no matter what happens, no-one can take that away from me.

Caroline Wozniacki, pictured, was too strong for Daniele Collins (Christophe Ena/AP)

“I’m just out here trying to enjoy every match and every moment of it.”

Eighth seed Petra Kvitova looked to be in trouble when she dropped the first set against Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg.

But the two-time Wimbledon champion hauled herself level and then edged a nervous final set to win a two-hour marathon 3-6 6-1 7-5.

“It was pretty tough,” the Czech said. “I relaxed in the second and tried to focus on every point. It was the same in the third but I managed to get the break.”

Victoria Azarenka was defeated in Paris (John Walton/PA)

There was a high-profile casualty, though. Former world number one Victoria Azarenka, the 2013 semi-finalist, lost 7-5 7-5 to 22-year-old Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, seeded 20th, also failed to make it through round one as she tumbled out 4-6 6-1 6-3 to Colombian qualifier Mariana Duque-Marino.

Maria Sharapova’s belated return to the tournament was delayed by the weather.

Last year the two-time champion in Paris had recently returned from a 15-month doping ban, but had not built her ranking high enough to qualify and was not offered a wild card.

But 12 months later Sharapova is back in the world’s top 30 and seeded 28. However, her first-round clash with Richel Hogenkamp of Holland was held back until Tuesday with light rain falling and the light failing.

- Press Association