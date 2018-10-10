Carnacon to be at full strength for final after Mayo County Board loses appeal

Carnacon will be at full strength for their Mayo Ladies Football semi-final against Moy Davitts this Sunday.

An appeal by Mayo County Board against the leniency of the suspensions given to eight players has been rejected.

It followed an initial four-week ban being reduced to two weeks after an appeal by the players to the LGFA's National Appeals Committee.

That two-week ban comes to an end ahead of Sunday's encounter with Moy Davits.